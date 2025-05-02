Previous
Next
227/365 by beckystuhr
201 / 365

227/365

Don't mind the dirty glass door! If you have dogs, you understand. Gunner really wanted to show Hershey and Ellie his stick because I wouldn't let him take it in the house. 🤣
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact