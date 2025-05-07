Previous
232/365 by beckystuhr
206 / 365

232/365

Y son played in his first golf tournament for his high school team. He is in blue, carrying the bag and his teammates are following him for the last 2 holes. Love the team support!
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Becky Stuhr

My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
