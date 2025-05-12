Previous
237/365 by beckystuhr
211 / 365

237/365

Started my rose garden recently! So excited to see the first roses bloom!
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
