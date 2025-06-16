Previous
Next
272/365 by beckystuhr
241 / 365

272/365

Project complete and ready to get put in to my daughter's classroom!
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact