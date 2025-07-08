Previous
294/365 by beckystuhr
234 / 365

294/365

Sunflower from the front yard! I love seeing it as I walk to the front door after work everyday!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
