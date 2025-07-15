Previous
301/365 by beckystuhr
241 / 365

301/365

Working in the road sign for the wedding.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
August 9th, 2025  
