324/365 by beckystuhr
324 / 365

324/365

More sunflowers! This one was in a container in the front of the house. I love how they are all so different.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
September 1st, 2025  
