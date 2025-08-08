Previous
325/365 by beckystuhr
325 / 365

325/365

I am so excited! My new rose is starting to climb. She is SO pretty!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes she is beautiful
September 1st, 2025  
