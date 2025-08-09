Previous
326/365 by beckystuhr
292 / 365

326/365

Trying to get organized for school to start. September is always a little rough but this year look exceptionally busy! 😬
9th August 2025

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
80% complete

