329/365 by beckystuhr
326 / 365

329/365

Drying some Zinnia petals for a new project. I hope it works out!
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
