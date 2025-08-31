Previous
348/365 by beckystuhr
348 / 365

348/365

Decided to go play a little putt-putt today!
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet fun
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact