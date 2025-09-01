Previous
Next
349/365 by beckystuhr
349 / 365

349/365

Loved the flag and statue at this park.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact