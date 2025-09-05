Previous
The butterflies have arrived! They are a little early this year. Every September, these trees are covered in butterflies! Definitely one of my favorite times of the year. They are so peaceful to watch!
Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
September 6th, 2025  
