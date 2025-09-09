Previous
357/365 by beckystuhr
357 / 365

357/365

Poor Ellie...today was terrifying. I walked in at lunch time to find her coming out of having a seizure. She hasn't ever had one before. She is okay, thank goodness, but that was heartbreaking to see. This was her on her way home from the vet.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact