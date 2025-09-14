Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
362/365
Beautiful blue skies!
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
1
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
361
photos
5
followers
17
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
14th September 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Keep looking up
September 15th, 2025
Becky Stuhr
@365projectorgchristine
that is the perfect caption for this photo!
September 15th, 2025
