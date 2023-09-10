Sign up
1 / 365
New office house plant
I potted up this new plant for my home office and liked how the soft light from the window defined it. I also played with different lenses and focal lengths to see how it affected the focus.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Ben
@beerminers
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
10th September 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
