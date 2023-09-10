New office house plant by beerminers
New office house plant

I potted up this new plant for my home office and liked how the soft light from the window defined it. I also played with different lenses and focal lengths to see how it affected the focus.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Ben

@beerminers
