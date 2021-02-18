Previous
Gypsum Hills Drive by beksa215
4 / 365

Gypsum Hills Drive

Took the scenic drive through Southern KS area to look at the "Kansas Mountains"
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Becky A

@beksa215
