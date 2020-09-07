Previous
National Museum of Australia by bel77
7 / 365

National Museum of Australia

My new Nikon 14-24mm lens arrived today and the evening was still and clear - so I ducked out to capture an evening shot of the of the National Museum lights reflected off the lake.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Bel Swan

@bel77
