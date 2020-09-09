Previous
Bubble bath by bel77
Bubble bath

I arrived home from work to find this little cherub having a ball in her bubble bath. Had to snap a quick shot - although she is quick and hates having her photo taken, so this was the best of many, many photo attempts. Sigh.
Bel Swan

@bel77
