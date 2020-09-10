Previous
Milky Way from Ginninderra Falls by bel77
Milky Way from Ginninderra Falls

I attended a Milky Way photography workshop and tested out my new wide angle lens. The cloud rolled in just as the core was getting low enough on the horizon to include some foreground elements in the shot. This was a single, light painted image.
Bel Swan

@bel77
