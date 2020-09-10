Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
10 / 365
Milky Way from Ginninderra Falls
I attended a Milky Way photography workshop and tested out my new wide angle lens. The cloud rolled in just as the core was getting low enough on the horizon to include some foreground elements in the shot. This was a single, light painted image.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bel Swan
ace
@bel77
12
photos
0
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
way
,
milky
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close