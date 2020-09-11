Previous
Archie found the trapdoor by bel77
11 / 365

Archie found the trapdoor

This one is just a quick snapshot. We are doing a few renovations on the house and had to pull up a small section of the floor. I happened to have my camera when Archie saw his opportunity to go exploring under the house.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Bel Swan

@bel77
