In process of learning new skills by belhefnawi
6 / 365

In process of learning new skills

Always wanted to learn about makeup and gain skills. Today I have found two great books to start this journey of learning!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️
