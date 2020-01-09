Previous
Caught the sun by belhefnawi
9 / 365

Caught the sun

Typical work day, caught this beautiful sun view on the way to Walmart.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️ ...
