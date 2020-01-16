Previous
Next
New watch by belhefnawi
16 / 365

New watch

Snowy lazy day ended with me getting a new watch & pizza
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️ ...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise