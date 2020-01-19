Previous
Mama travelling to the motherland by belhefnawi
19 / 365

Mama travelling to the motherland

A very lazy day! Snowing all day, didn't get anything done plus binged watched an Egyptian tv series. Also Mama traveling to Egypt.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️ ...
