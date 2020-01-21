Previous
An attempt to bake grandma's cake recipe by belhefnawi
21 / 365

An attempt to bake grandma's cake recipe

Work, gym and a somewhat successful cake!
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️
