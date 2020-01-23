Previous
23 / 365

Grateful and appreciative of the work team

Successful suprise inspection, grateful for a great work team!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Basma Elhefnawi

@belhefnawi
Positive vibes hunter✨📍Halifax⚓ Café explorer☕ Travel addict✈️ Hiker wannabe🏞️ ...
