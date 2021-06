State of Origin

Our son and DIL shouted us a seat at the State of Origin (rugby league). Townsville was lucky enough to host the game because Melbourne is lockdown. It will probably never happen again. With over 27,000 at the game (mostly Qld) the city also put large screens in a couple of spots in the city for locals to enjoy. Sadly Queensland lost 6-50 to New South Wales :( We still enjoyed the experience. The Veronicas sang before the game and Jessica Mauboy and others entertained the crowd in the city.