Gorge from above
One of the little boats that we travelled in earlier up and down the gorge before making our way to the top. As you can see the gorge gets very narrow in places where we had to push off from the sides and scrape our way through.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Sheralee S
ace
@bella_ss
I live in North Queensland, Australia and love seeing photography from all around the world. I have two sons and one daughter that have given us...
