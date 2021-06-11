Previous
Sunset drinks on Quartz Blow by bella_ss
Sunset drinks on Quartz Blow

This was a crazy thing we did! We climbed to the top of the Quart Blow with chairs and an esky. There were already three other people up there with their own drinks and nibblies. I'm sure they were thinking "where on earth are these people going to fit" as we made our way up. They were lovely and didn't mind sharing the spot with us even taking some photos for us. It was a lot of fun. David took this shot of me with our good friends Ingrid and Tony while I held his beer.
This is just a ten minute drive from Cobbold Village.
Sheralee S

I live in North Queensland, Australia
