Yungaburra Hotel
Yungaburra Hotel

After Cobbold Gorge we went north through Georgetown to Yungaburra. It's a beautiful little town that I would gladly visit again. The Yungaburra Hotel was once a very grand old lady, we had a couple of lovely meals here.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Sheralee S

@bella_ss

leggzy
Looks like a great pub. Love the name Yungaburra 😊
June 15th, 2021  
