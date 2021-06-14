Previous
Cockatoo Field by bella_ss
Photo 1479

Cockatoo Field

This field was freshly cut, it must have been a grain of some kind as the cockatoos were here in the hundreds. We disturbed them as we pulled up and managed to get a couple of shots.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Sheralee S

ace
@bella_ss
I live in North Queensland, Australia and love seeing photography from all around the world. I have two sons and one daughter that have given us...
bkb in the city
Oh my what a sight
June 14th, 2021  
Babs ace
Good heavens, there won't be much grain left after the cockatoos have finished with it.
June 14th, 2021  
Sheralee S ace
@onewing I think it was already harvested and they're just eating what had dropped.
June 14th, 2021  
*lynn ace
wow
June 14th, 2021  
