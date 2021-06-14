Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1479
Cockatoo Field
This field was freshly cut, it must have been a grain of some kind as the cockatoos were here in the hundreds. We disturbed them as we pulled up and managed to get a couple of shots.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sheralee S
ace
@bella_ss
I live in North Queensland, Australia and love seeing photography from all around the world. I have two sons and one daughter that have given us...
1482
photos
114
followers
123
following
405% complete
View this month »
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
This is it! 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Oh my what a sight
June 14th, 2021
Babs
ace
Good heavens, there won't be much grain left after the cockatoos have finished with it.
June 14th, 2021
Sheralee S
ace
@onewing
I think it was already harvested and they're just eating what had dropped.
June 14th, 2021
*lynn
ace
wow
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close