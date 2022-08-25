Sign up
Photo 484
Big, big baby!
Big brother had to test out the swing I got for his sister due in October. He decided she will go on the floor and he will use the swing to chill and look at the stars. Lol!
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 4 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
666
photos
12
followers
31
following
132% complete
View this month »
Tags
baby
,
brother
,
swing
