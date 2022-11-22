Sign up
Photo 574
Taking the chill off.
I haven’t posted a selfie but last week had all my hair chopped off. Now our Texas weather has turned cold and I’m freezing if I go outside at all. This is Tootsie Roll hot chocolate we got tonight at the grocery store. Yum!!!!!!
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
