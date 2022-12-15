Previous
In Memory of….. by bellasmom
Photo 597

In Memory of…..

My friend lost their beloved dog’s ornament(on right) so I ordered the one on left and had it shipped to her. She and her family loved the sentimental surprise.
Dina Rich

