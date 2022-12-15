Sign up
Photo 597
In Memory of…..
My friend lost their beloved dog’s ornament(on right) so I ordered the one on left and had it shipped to her. She and her family loved the sentimental surprise.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
