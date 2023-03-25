Previous
New Stars and Stripes! by bellasmom
New Stars and Stripes!

Ours was getting tattered. My mom-in-law who passed a year ago would NOT have approved! That was a huge pet peeve of hers.
bkb in the city
Beautiful flag
