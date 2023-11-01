Sign up
Photo 918
Miniature Pickers
My husband thought he ordered me full size fall decor. When the tiny boxes with Chinese markings came, I was suspicious. We did get a good laugh!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
