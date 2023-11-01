Previous
Miniature Pickers by bellasmom
Miniature Pickers

My husband thought he ordered me full size fall decor. When the tiny boxes with Chinese markings came, I was suspicious. We did get a good laugh!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Dina Rich

ace
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas.
