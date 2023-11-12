Previous
Nothin’ better than free! by bellasmom
Photo 929

Nothin’ better than free!

I was shopping for a new couch so I could give my Dad mine. Someone gave me this one today and even delivered it!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
