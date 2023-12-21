Previous
Handy by bellasmom
Handy

My cousin crocheted these and gifted them to me last Christmas. I took the pic to show her how I’ve used them all year. She gave me more crocheted goodies this year.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Dina Rich

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
