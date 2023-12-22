Previous
Next
My grand boy! by bellasmom
Photo 969

My grand boy!

Making Christmas goodies. We will serve them Christmas Eve to family.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise