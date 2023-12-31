Previous
Not for me… by bellasmom
Photo 978

Not for me…

I’m not able to have alcohol due to liver issues. All of this was at a dinner I attended last night. I had iced tea!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise