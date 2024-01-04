Previous
My dogs are jerks. by bellasmom
Photo 982

My dogs are jerks.

The poor lounge chair already needed the wheels put back on….. Now they’ve flipped it over and pretty sure warped it in the process, to lay on the underside.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise