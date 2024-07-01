Previous
Still got it. by bellasmom
Photo 1161

Still got it.

Haven’t bowled in a few years. Still got over 100 which is good for me. My high ever is 151. That’s my nearly 85 year old Dad in the background.
1st July 2024

