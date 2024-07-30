Previous
Waiting for a sticker. by bellasmom
Waiting for a sticker.

The soccer boys always get one and she knows to wait her turn. The coach always gives her one. Yes, the coach is an older kid, he does quite well!
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Dina Rich

ace
