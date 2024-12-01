Previous
Next
First timer by bellasmom
Photo 1314

First timer

Granddaughter’s first time at the movie theater Thanksgiving night. She sat still thru the whole movie. Moana 2. Was sad when it ended.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact