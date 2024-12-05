Previous
Cheery girl! by bellasmom
Photo 1318

Cheery girl!

She’s so cuddly when she’s not been feeling well. What a trooper, she had a busted eardrum and you would have never known had the Dr. not checked it.
5th December 2024

Dina Rich

@bellasmom
@bellasmom
