Miss animated! by bellasmom
Photo 1381

Miss animated!

She’s really showing all her emotions now when watching her movies! This movie had a scary bear! Sometimes she runs over yo climb in my lap for protection.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas.
