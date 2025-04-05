Sign up
Photo 1439
My sweet flowers in my life.
I got to take them to church with me. These flowers are on the walls of the children’s building.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Dina Rich
ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
1624
photos
12
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th April 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
