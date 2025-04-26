Previous
The Bubs. by bellasmom
The Bubs.

He was so proud of getting this awarded to him this week at soccer. I was proud he wanted to put it in Nana’s yard!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Soccer is a great sport (my younger son went on to become a soccer coach!) and your grandson is a great young man!
April 27th, 2025  
