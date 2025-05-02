Previous
Next
Abundant Blessings by bellasmom
Photo 1466

Abundant Blessings

My plus size clothes closet is really taking off. I was gifted a bunch of larger clothes and am giving them away. This sweet lady took a bunch to her friend.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Dina Rich

ace
@bellasmom
I am married, a mother of 2 and grandmother of 5 and live in Texas. I started 365 in 2013 for a fun new...
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Good for you.
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact